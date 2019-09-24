|
|
David A. Schurman
Trumansburg - David A. Schurman, age 79, of Trumansburg, NY, passed away Sept. 22 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Calling hours will be held Friday, Sept. 27, 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, Trumansburg. Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 28, 11:00 am at the Church of the Epiphany, Trumansburg, with Rev.Taylor Daynes officiating. Dave was born in Lancaster, NH to parents Wilbur and Faye Schurman on July 14, 1940. He graduated from Lancaster High School, studied Education at the University of New Hampshire and earned his Bachelor in Education Degree from Plymouth Teacher's College. He was a Drill Sargent in the U.S. Army, serving active duty in Germany. He married his wife of 52 years, Jean Keefe, in 1967, and then continued his education earning his Master Degree in counseling from Springfield College. The young couple moved to Warwick, NY, where "Mr. Schurman" first worked as a seventh grade English teacher and then became a Warwick High School guidance counselor, counseling for 33 years and retiring at an administrative level. As family was always important to him, Dave and Jean moved to Trumansburg in 2000 to be closer to their daughters. Dave thoroughly enjoyed helping and counseling youth. This proven by his work as a camp counselor, a volunteer DeMolay advisor and his many counseling stories told over the years. He dabbled in writing, and enjoyed golf, tennis, biking, hiking, kayaking and cross country skiing. He was an avid camper and outdoorsman, volunteering his time doing local trail maintenance and park upkeep. Many of his cherished memories involved friends and activities he participated in during his White Mountain Safari Club days. He was a man of strong faith and served as Warden of the Church of the Epiphany, Trumansburg, as well as Christ Episcopal Church, Warwick. Dave was a man of good character. His friends and family will remember him for his strong moral values, his "work hard, play hard" code of conduct, and his wonderful sense of humor, which shined through right up to his very last days. Dave is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Jean. He is also survived by his two daughters, Kristin (Mike) Eames and Karen (Steve) Valentine, his five grandchildren: Emily, Christopher and Mathew Eames, and Kevin and Luke Valentine; and his siblings, Paul (Beth) Schurman and Mary Kopp. In lieu of flowers, Dave's family would appreciate donations to the or Church of the Epiphany, Trumansburg. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 24, 2019