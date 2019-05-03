|
|
David A. Smith
Trumansburg - David A. Smith "Smitty" lifelong resident of Trumansburg passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the age of 73. He takes with him his gentle, generous nature and dry wit and sense of humor. Dave was born in Trumansburg on April 15, 1946 a son of the late Charles and Mildred (Harrington) Smith. He graduated from Trumansburg High School in 1964 and attended college at SUNY Brockport. Dave was employed as a lineman, installer, and cable technician for Trumansburg Telephone Company for 38 years prior to his retirement. His greatest joys were watching his children play sports and spending time with family. He also took great pride in maintaining the yard and received many compliments on how he trimmed the hedges. Dave is survived by his wife of 45 years Amy VanNess Smith; three children, Scott Smith, Shannon (Kevin) Albrecht, and Jeremy (Megan) Smith; two grandchildren Alyssa and Clara; two siblings Paul Predmore and Eleanor (Jack) Ellsworth; several nieces and nephews; and the extended VanNess family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Richard Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the American Legion Post 770 in Trumansburg. Prayers of Committal will be private for family in Grove Cemetery. The family asks those who would like to make a donation in Dave's memory to kindly consider Hospicare, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 3, 2019