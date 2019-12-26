|
David Alan Jayne II
Spencer - David Alan Jayne II (DJ), 29, of Spencer, NY, unexpectedly passed away on December 20th 2019 in Central, SC.
DJ was born in Ithaca, NY to Norma and David Jayne on January 20th, 1990. He went to school at Spencer Van-Etten High School, during which time he found and fostered his love of music. His happiness and talent were reflected vocally and on the guitar on a regular basis, which continued throughout his life. After high school, he served in the United States Marine Corp. After leaving the Marines Corp, he continued his education by obtaining his license in massage therapy. He wanted the opportunity to help and heal others.
DJ is survived by his nieces Evelyn and Rory, sister and brother-in-law, Ashley and Robert Rackl; parents, David and Norma Jayne, aunt and uncle Dawn and Bob Sherman, cousin Ben, and grandparents Harlin and Louse McEwen.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM at the Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Main St., Spencer, NY 14883, on January 4th, 2020. A celebration of life reception will immediately follow.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019