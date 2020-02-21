|
|
David Allan Yeater
April 28, 1947 - February 17, 2020
David was born and raised in Niskayuna, New York, by his father Max Yeater, a renowned physicist and his mother, Virginia Thormann, longtime teacher of high school mathematics. He enjoyed an exciting and energetic childhood along with brother and sister, Don and Carol.
As one of the youngest to achieve Eagle Scout, he learned to sail under the tutelage of his mom and hiked miles and miles in the Adirondacks with his dad, but his favorite badge (among the twenty-one he earned) was cooking. All three of these activities gave him a lifetime of pleasure.
Even though he spent a near record number of semesters studying at Cornell University where he earned a BA (1968), MBA ('72) and Ph.D in Finance ('78), some of his greatest intellectual thrills came from adventure novels in marine settings, and he sought out other like-minded enthusiasts. He loved the water and any sport—winter or summer-- that put him in it or on it.
While growing into a successful businessowner of a midsize telecom company in Upstate New York, and a real estate investor, he taught business courses at the University of the West Indies, Colgate University and Cornell. He rounded out his career serving on the boards of a diverse cross-section of Upstate businesses and organizations, including being a 40-year member and past Commodore of the Ithaca Yacht Club.
His warmth, compassion and selflessness were exhibited in everything he did and he leaves behind countless loving friends along with his family including his ex-wife Sandie, children Karalee and her husband Douglas; Nathan and his wife DeeDee; stepson Berry and his wife Tiffany; and grandchildren Dylan, Maya, Max, Mallory, Magnus, and Reid; and of course, his wife, Cande.
David passed peacefully at home after battling the effects of a Parkinson's cousin, Corticobasal Degeneration. Services are in Cocoa Beach on Monday, February 24, at 10:00 at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 535 Minutemen Cswy, Cocoa Beach, 32931. A summer memorial celebration of David's life will be scheduled for Ithaca, shoreside on Cayuga Lake, date to come.
In lieu of flowers, any donation to or Hospice would be much appreciated.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020