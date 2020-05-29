David Allen "Papa" Nedrow, Sr.



David Allen Nedrow, Sr., "Papa", 91, of Lansing, NY passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, May 26th 2020.



David was born on February 7, 1929 in Lansing, NY, less than a half a mile from his home for the past 40+ years. He was an Army Veteran and in the Navy Reserves when he married his wife, Anna Grace (Bordoni) Nedrow on May 2, 1951. This year, they celebrated 69 years together.



David was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, sibling, uncle and son, who was adored by all that had the good fortune of meeting him. He retired from NYSEG after 35 years of service; working in the Line Department, Gas Department and Garage. He was an ace mechanic who collected and restored antique cars. He loved to attend antique car shows every year, eventually bringing along his children and grandchildren who grew to love them as he did. If it wasn't cars, he could be found tinkering with any lights or clocks he could get his hands on or restoring or building furniture, birdhouses and swings for his children and grandchildren. He loved a good bonfire and loved it best surrounded by his family. He enjoyed building a fire in his woodstove and just puttering around in his garage. He was a man of few words but with his humor and wit, created incredible memories for all his family, to cherish and call on for comfort in his absence.



David is survived by his wife, Anna Grace (Bordoni) Nedrow ; his two children, Susan Driscoll and David Nedrow, Jr. (Lori); his four grandchildren; Amber Abele (Robert), Sayward Montoya (Kelley), Seth Nedrow and Wyatt Nedrow; and two great-grandchildren; Mariana Montoya and Castiel Montoya; his siblings; Charles Nedrow (Shiela), Rosemary Brown and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; David Jason Nedrow and Lina (Rose) Nedrow, his brother, Carl Nedrow, his sister-in-law, Ann Nedrow and his brother-in-law, Leslie Brown.



No services will be held, per David's request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's name to the Rolling Antiquers Old Car Club (RAOCC), P.O. Box 712, Norwich, NY 13815.









