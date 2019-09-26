Resources
1964 - 2019
Ithaca - January 20, 1964 - September 16, 2019.

David Shannon of Ithaca, New York passed away on September 16, 2019. He was the son of Robert and Elizabeth (Betty) Shannon and is survived by his sister, Kathleen; brothers, James and Tom and his twin brother, Daniel.

David went to FIT in New York City and the Aveda Institute in Minneapolis and traveled the world working as a cosmetologist. He lived in New York City, Minneapolis, Dallas, Miami Beach, on to Los Angeles then back to Miami until poor health brought him to Fort Myers, Florida where his twin brother, Daniel and his family looked after him until he was taken far too soon at age 55.

David loved to make people laugh and will be remembered for his infectious personality.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
