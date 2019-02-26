Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
David Consalvi
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Ithaca, NY
David B. Consalvi


Ithaca - David B. Consalvi, 68, of Ithaca, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Cayuga Medical Center. Born on March 6, 1950 in Ithaca, NY, he was the son of the late Andrew and Rita M. (Baldini) Consalvi.

For more than 20 years, David was a custodian at Therm Inc. in Ithaca, NY. David was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Ithaca. He enjoyed traveling with a group from the church, signing up for every trip. A trip to Ireland was especially memorable for him. He liked binge watching television series and dining out. Every week he would play euchre at the Eagles club with his friends. David especially enjoyed volunteering with the Cayuga Fire Co. #1.

Survivors include his brother, Andrew (Sherry) Consalvi of Newfield; his nephews, Andy (Kerry) Consalvi of Charleston, SC, Michael (Anjale) Consalvi of Cortland, as well as several great nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 11-12 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Bangs Funeral Home, Inc., 209 W. Green St., Ithaca with a service to follow at noon with Father Augustine Chumo, officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Ithaca.

Contributions in David's memory may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 113 N. Geneva Street, Ithaca, NY 14850 or SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY 14850.

Online Condolences may be made by visiting www.bangsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
