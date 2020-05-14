|
David B. Jilson, a Freeville resident, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday May 9, 2020 at the age of 79. Born November 1940, David was the son of Ralph & Virgiline Peck Jilson of Lowman, NY. David was raised on the family farm in Lowman and attended Waverly Central Schools. He worked for Delaware Engineering, Home Depot, J&J Associates, Fred Thomas Associates and American Bridge. David was an avid racing fan, golfer & bowler.
Surviving David are his children, Mark (Dianna) Jilson of Waverly, NY, Chris (Jody) Jilson of Mooresville, NC, Kirt (Robin) Jilson of Davidson, NC, Laura (TC) Cooper of Valdosta, GA, Matt Jilson of Waverly, NY; sisters, Delores Morgan of Wellsburg, NY & Mary (Fred) Daniels of Lowman, NY; brother, Donald (Beverly) Jilson of Lowman, NY; sister-in-law, Lenore Jilson of Pine City, NY; as well as 12 grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren. In addition, David was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Walter Jilson Sr. and a brother-in-law, Leonard Morgan.
Memorials may be directed to the in David's memory. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
