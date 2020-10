David Biggs Smiththaca - David Biggs Smith, age 82, of Ithaca N.Y. passed away Monday, October 26th.He was the son of the late Rebe Biggs Smith and Elwood Watson Smith and is survived by his wife, Barbara Smith; his two daughters, Stacey (Scott) Ustin and Kirsten (Jack) Vangrofsky and his four grandchildren.In lieu of flowers please send donations to the SPCA of Tompkins CountyFor more information please visit