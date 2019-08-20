|
David C. Brown
West Carthage - David C. Brown, 92, of West Side Terrace passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2nd with family at his side. David was born January 21, 1927 in Watertown, New York, son of the late Clarke and Edith Dangel Brown. He attended West Carthage High School.
In 1944, Dave joined the Navy, training at The Sampson Naval Station, Geneva, NY. He served in WW ll on The USS Topeka in the South Pacific. In 1946 upon arriving home he started work at the St. Regis Paper Plant.
June 15, 1948 he married Grace J. Persons in Copenhagen NY. They have two children: Len A. Curran (Philip Curran) Alfred, NY and Su Lin Brown (Mike Brown) Deer River, NY. Three grand daughters Sarah Rohr-Payne (Brian) Ithaca, NY, Abby Brown-Fett (Russel) North Pole Alaska, and Kari Brown Paige (Joseph) Black River, NY. He and his wife also enjoy five great grandchildren: Katlyn Payne (20) Raylan Fett (4) and Alivia Fett (2). Gavin Paige (9) and Ethan Paige (4).
David entered The Roberts School of Barbering in Buffalo, NY in 1950, after graduation he worked as an apprentice barber on Camp Drum also Croghan, NY. Then settling his Barbering business in Carthage in 1955 where it remained for 20 years (several years from home). During this time he and Grace bought and resided at their home on Stone Street, West Carthage. In 1967 he transitioned to being a professional fireman at Camp Drum which he did until his retirement in 1989. Once retired he shuttled cars for Caskinette-Lofink Ford. Driving the various makes and models of cars was especially pleasurable for him.
He enjoyed many aspects of Living in the Carthage area, such as: The West Carthage Fire Department (for which he served as Fire Chief), and The Hornets Drill Team. He was also a life member of Jefferson County Volunteer Fireman's Association (and former president) as well as a life member of The NNY Volunteer Fireman's Association. Dave was also a member of the Local F 105 International Firefighters Union.
His faith, being an important aspect of his life lead him (and his wife) to become members of The United Community Church where he served as a Deacon and an Elder.
David was a dedicated husband and father, a loyal friend, and a patriotic veteran. His and Grace's lives on Stone Street were ones of family, cookouts, pitching horse shoes, manicuring the lawn (which wasn't always easy considering the Butter Nut Tree they had), snow-blowing all the neighbors out, whistling us home at dinner time, playing catch in the side yard, shoveling loads of coal down the chute, and offering a helping hand any time someone was in need. His family also enjoyed a cottage on Pleasant lake where we fished, boated, swam, and most important let us steer the car (from his lap) on the way in. On April 25, 2015 Seaman Second Class Brown, David C. (escorted by his son-in-law Mike Brown) went to Washington DC (his first flight ever) as a part of Honor Flight. He was moved to tears with the tributes, salutes, well wisher, and thank you's. The flag he was given hangs in their home along with a hand made quilt. He was thrilled to be honored but was mostly proud to have served. These memories and moments are truly at the heart of the Dave Brown family.
David is survived by his wife Grace, their daughters and grandchildren along with a brother Donald H. Brown, Carthage, and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister Marion (Brown) Flynn and a sister Beverly (Brown) Miller.
Upon his request there will be no services. We say goodbye wishing you "Fair Winds and Following Seas"
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 20, 2019