David Carach
Ithaca - David Carach, 74, of N. Cayuga St., Ithaca, NY, died Thursday, August 08, 2019 at the Cayuga Medical Center. He was born in Ithaca, son of Pauline Salvino Carach who survives him and the late Eugene J. Carach who died in 2004.
Dave was a graduate of Ithaca High School and served with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. In addition to his mother he is also survived by his sister, Gina Carach Miller of Lansing.
A prayer service to celebrate Dave's life will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 3 pm at the Bangs Funeral Home with Fr. Augustine Chumo of the Immaculate Conception Church officiating. Burial in Calvary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church, 113 N. Geneva St., Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 12, 2019