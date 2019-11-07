Services
1944 - 2019
Ithaca - David E. Bentz formerly of Ithaca passed away at the Sturgill Hospice House in Florida on November 1, 2019 at the age of 75. David was born in Ithaca on February 5, 1944 a son of the late Thoburn and Gladys (Kenna) Bentz. He worked for the City of Ithaca as a truck driver for many years prior to retiring and moving to Florida. David enjoyed taking care of his lawn, feeding the birds and fish, and traveling in his beloved truck. David is survived by a brother, Donald (Veris) Bentz of Ogallala, Nebraska; a sister, Judith (Robert) Bushnell of Homer; four nieces; a nephew; several great nieces and nephews; and special friends in Florida, Donald and Gina, who he cared for deeply. The family will be present to receive friends from 12:30 to 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Prayers of committal will follow in Calvary Cemetery. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
