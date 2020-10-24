1/1
David E. Miller
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David E. Miller

Trumansburg - David E. Miller, 71, of Trumansburg passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday October 20th 2020. David was born in Ithaca, NY on August 5, 1949 to the late Robert and Pearl (Cook) Miller. David worked for many years at Bowers Fuel Company before becoming the Highway Superintendent in Enfield. He spent many wonderful years with Kathy hauling their camper to the Adirondacks for long extended stays with hiking and kayaking adventures. His grandchildren were a highlight of his life, spending summers and afternoons after school together. David was a man of few words, but his love was felt through his actions. David was happiest when he was simply spending time with his family. Anyone who knew David knew that he was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy Miller; his daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Weinstein and Nicole Miller Sturdevant; his grandchildren, Max and Lila Weinstein and Grace and Noah Sturdevant; his brothers, James (Lucille) Miller and Tim (Mindi) Miller; and best friends, Ray and Betty Poole and Bobby Bowers. Services will be private for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be directed to the Enfield Volunteer Fire Company Rescue Squad, 172 Enfield Main Road Ithaca, NY 14850. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
6073878151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved