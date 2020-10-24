David E. Miller
Trumansburg - David E. Miller, 71, of Trumansburg passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday October 20th 2020. David was born in Ithaca, NY on August 5, 1949 to the late Robert and Pearl (Cook) Miller. David worked for many years at Bowers Fuel Company before becoming the Highway Superintendent in Enfield. He spent many wonderful years with Kathy hauling their camper to the Adirondacks for long extended stays with hiking and kayaking adventures. His grandchildren were a highlight of his life, spending summers and afternoons after school together. David was a man of few words, but his love was felt through his actions. David was happiest when he was simply spending time with his family. Anyone who knew David knew that he was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy Miller; his daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Weinstein and Nicole Miller Sturdevant; his grandchildren, Max and Lila Weinstein and Grace and Noah Sturdevant; his brothers, James (Lucille) Miller and Tim (Mindi) Miller; and best friends, Ray and Betty Poole and Bobby Bowers. Services will be private for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be directed to the Enfield Volunteer Fire Company Rescue Squad, 172 Enfield Main Road Ithaca, NY 14850. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com