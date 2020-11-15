David J. Stevens



King Ferry - David J. Stevens, 65, of King Ferry, passed away November 12, 2020, following a brief illness.



David had worked for Emerson Power Transmission for 25 years. He later worked at the King Ferry Bakery for 3 years, and recently retired from Auto Parts Inc. in Ithaca, after 10 years of employment. David had served as a member of the King Ferry Volunteer Fire Department for 9 years. He loved hunting and going to auto races.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Phyllis Rafferty Stevens, a daughter, Louise Baker (Bruce) of Aurora, two grandchildren, Brandon Faatz and Rachael Baker, two sisters, Helen Vaughn (Bob) of SC., and Marie Parker of Cortland, several nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 3 pm.



Face masks will be required, and social distancing will apply.



A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends.



Memorial contributions may be made to either the King Ferry or the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department.









