1/
David J. Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Stevens

King Ferry - David J. Stevens, 65, of King Ferry, passed away November 12, 2020, following a brief illness.

David had worked for Emerson Power Transmission for 25 years. He later worked at the King Ferry Bakery for 3 years, and recently retired from Auto Parts Inc. in Ithaca, after 10 years of employment. David had served as a member of the King Ferry Volunteer Fire Department for 9 years. He loved hunting and going to auto races.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Phyllis Rafferty Stevens, a daughter, Louise Baker (Bruce) of Aurora, two grandchildren, Brandon Faatz and Rachael Baker, two sisters, Helen Vaughn (Bob) of SC., and Marie Parker of Cortland, several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 3 pm.

Face masks will be required, and social distancing will apply.

A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the King Ferry or the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90
Genoa, NY 13071
(315) 497-0576
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved