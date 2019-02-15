|
David Lee Brunk
Ithaca - U.S. Army Veteran David Lee Brunk, formerly of Ithaca, New York, died on Sunday, February 3, 2019 of injuries sustained in a terrible accident on Old Highway 63 in Columbia, Missouri.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with interment to follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville, Missouri.
"Harald Gunter Schuck" was born on January 17, 1958 to Agnes Helga Schuck in Aschaffenberg, Germany. On November 16, 1959, Miss Schuck gave her son up for adoption by U.S. Army Sergeant Harland Leroy Brunk and his wife Helen Ruth (Hamilton) Brunk who were stationed in Aschaffenberg, Germany. As a part of the adoption agreement, Harald's name was changed to David Lee Brunk.
Following in his father's footsteps, David joined the U.S. Army on August 31, 1978 in Los Angeles, California. He served his country for nearly five years as a 13B10 Cannon Crewman until his discharge on January 3, 1984. During his military service, David earned the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, and was both a rifle Marksman (M-16) and a Hand Grenade Specialist.
He was preceded in death by all three of his parents and has no other known family or next of kin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Welcome Home-Veterans Service for their Burial Fund, 2120 Business Loop 70 East, Columbia, Missouri 65201.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online at www.parkermillard.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 15, 2019