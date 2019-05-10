Services Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca 209 W Green St. Ithaca , NY 14850 (607) 272-1922 For more information about David Mankin Resources More Obituaries for David Mankin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David P. Mankin

1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers David P Mankin



- - David P Mankin, the beloved Professor of Classics at Cornell, passed away unexpectedly on April 28 2019. He is survived by his sister Allison, his brother Keith, two devoted cats and a host of students and friends who benefited from his warm wisdom and generosity through the years.



David was a famous figure loping through the campus in black high-top sneakers and dark shades regardless of the weather or time of day. Or he could be found holding court over cigarettes and a beer in one of his regular establishments in town, "the usual suspects" as he termed them with his gift of popular allusion. He would engage in discussion of any topic, from history to politics, but he delighted most in sports and music. His knowledge was encyclopedic, if tilted towards the past. His heroes tended to reside in the mid-century, yet he could surprise with his familiarity of current movies, trends and music. Those who engaged him in debate learned quickly that they had better "know their stuff" and that they had better be ready for his gently mocking sense of humor that could be sharp but never cruel.



Born in Queens NY, David grew up in Pittsburgh PA, Scarsdale NY and finally Boston MA. He took local traits from each of these towns and incorporated them into a unique persona and accent. He graduated from Browne and Nichols School in Cambridge MA and then attended Harvard where he earned an AB in classics in 1979. His PhD from University of Virginia ensued rapidly, working with Professor Jenny Clay who remained an influential resource for the rest of his life. He was hired at Cornell in 1985 and became a notable fixture up to his retirement last year beyond. His stunning academic career was capped by two books (on Latin poet Horace and orator Cicero) published by Cambridge University Press, a slew of learned papers and presentations and, most important to him, Cornell's Clark award for distinguished teaching. His Greek Mythology course (Classics 2604) achieved legendary status among university undergraduates lucky enough to get in.



He was a meticulous and brilliant classicist and philologist but his greatest gifts lay in his teaching. He possessed the rare ability to intuit the understanding and experience of his audience and use that to develop context for the complex ideas he would express. His classes and talks were peppered with references not just to literature but also to movies, television, comic books and even the odd allusion to MAD Magazine.



Beyond the classroom, David delighted in advising and counselling students and other folks who came into his benign circle. He was gentle, generous and encouraging, but he could be demanding as well. He expected his mentees to live to the full potential that he recognized in them, not just in their academics but in their comportment of life as well.



Away from public life, David was devoted to music, mostly big band to 1960's oldies. He was a voracious reader of all genres. He adored sports, although with a typically complex rooting hierarchy that somehow allowed him to be a lifelong Yankee fan yet also revel in the Red Sox World Championships. Most important to him was his love of animals, who responded to his loving administrations by being happy, loyal and remarkably long-lived. At the time of his death, he was happily working on a commentary on a Latin poem about dogs while tending to duties at his adopted home, Indian Creek Farm in Ithaca.



In all things, he was humble, loving and loved.



Donations in David Mankin's honor may be directed to: SPCA of Tompkins County in Ithaca NY. Published in Ithaca Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries