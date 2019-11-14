Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
David Robertshaw
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Country Club of Ithaca
189 Pleasant Grove Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Robertshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. David Robertshaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. David Robertshaw Obituary
Dr. David Robertshaw was born January 15, 1934 in Ripon, Yorkshire, England to Dorothy Whitmore and Rawson "Robbie" Robertshaw who started out as dairy farmers. He had two brothers, John (d) and Ryland. He died November 8.

His career spans four continents with a focus on emerging centers of higher education, in most cases it being an unplanned and evolving process.

He obtained his veterinary and PhD degrees from Glasgow University, Scotland. His Ph.D advisor was Sir James Black who won the Nobel Prize for developing Beta Blockers. In Glasgow he met and married Margaret MacRitchie in 1959. He was invited to do research in Kenya, so the newlyweds took a boat for 2 ½ weeks, going through the Suez Canal and sleeping on deck.

He worked in Kenya on three different assignments. His first assignment was studying adaptation of animals to desert environments. His last assignment was as the inaugural professor of veterinary physiology at the new University of Nairobi.

He worked at the Hannah Research Institute in Ayrshire, Scotland. Then became professor of physiology in the Biomedical Sciences program at the Bloomington campus of Indiana University, and joined the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell in 1987 after an appointment at Colorado State University.

In 2000 he transferred to Weill Cornell Medical College and became the founding Associate Dean at the branch campus of the medical college established in Qatar. He retired in 2008 and was subsequently appointed as a Fulbright Specialist, his first assignment being to the new and first university in Nazareth in the Galilee region of Israel.

David lived a life of academic excellence, adventure, service, curiosity, integrity, and faith. His face would light up when he talked about his King Edward VI grammar school, physiology, camels, undergraduates (he loved his time as faculty in residence), friends and colleagues from all over the world, and his partner in all things, Margaret.

Memorial Donations may be sent to Forest Home Chapel, 224 Forest Home Drive, Ithaca, 14850. Services will be at the Country Club of Ithaca, 189 Pleasant Grove Rd. on Tuesday, November 19 at 3 p.m.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -