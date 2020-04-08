|
|
David Thomas
Berkshire - David A. Thomas, 61, passed away on April 4, 2020. Dave was born on April 7, 1958 in Ithaca, NY. Dave cherished his children: Hunter F. Thomas and Patricia "Padiann" Thomas, as well as the special bond he had with his nephew Dustin Thomas. Also surviving is his mom Beverly A. Thomas; brother Dan and Roxi Thomas; sister Cheryl Thomas; nephew Adam Thomas; nieces Tiffany Flynn and Brittany Thomas; as well as many close family and friends. He was predeceased by his dad David E. Thomas; brother Charles Thomas; paternal grandparents Harrison and Anita Thomas; maternal grandparents Robert and Ruth Lawrence. Dave graduated in 1976 from Newark Valley High School and worked as a Glazier for Inlet Glass & Mirror of Ithaca, for many years. Dave was a "No Bullsh*t" guy. Everyone knew where they stood with him. Dave was a self-less person who will be remembered for hanging out in the garage, spending time outdoors, and his annual steak bakes. Per Dave's wishes, no services will be held. A steak bake in his honor will be thrown at a later date. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in Dave's' guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020