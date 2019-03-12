David W. Arsenault



- - David W. Arsenault, 90, died March 09, 2019 at the Cayuga Medical Center. He was born in Ithaca son of the late Walter and Phyllis Arsenault.



Dave had owned and operated the Crooked Board Tavern in Brooktondale for many years. Countless friendships were formed at the tavern over the years which Dave would always open and host Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for those who might otherwise have no where to go. Dave had been previously associated with Arsenault Tractor Sales. He was a long time member of the Brooktondale Volunteer Fire Department and had served as Fire Chief from 1978-1980.



Dave is survived by his children, David Arsenault, Melissa (Patrick) Kutka and John (Rebecca DeBell) Arsenault; his stepchildren, Jenee (Rob) Kawejsza and Tony Sidle; his grandchildren, Ryan (Mariah) Walker, Christopher, Matthew, Cooper, Caleb and Riley Arsenault, Samantha and Cecily Kawejsza and Tanis, Tony and Auriana and his great grandchildren, Kegan and Gavin Walker. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis (Oliver) Smith and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents Dave was also predeceased by his wife, Caryl Arsenault; his sons, Kevin and Michael Arsenault; granddaughter, Sophie Kawejsza and daughter-in-law, Pat Arsenault.



Friends may call on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm at the Bangs Funeral Home. A celebration of Dave's life will follow at the Dryden Veteran's Home on Rt. 13, Dryden, NY beginning at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers donations in Dave's memory may be made to Sophie's Giving Tree, P O Box 116, Warners, NY 13164 or to Dryden Ambulance, 26 North St., Dryden, NY 13053.