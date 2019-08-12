|
|
David W. Lower
Ithaca - David W. Lower, 62, of Ithaca, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Oak Hill Manor in Ithaca, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends may call from 10-11:00 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at West Hill Community Church, 3049 VanDorn Corners Rd in Ithaca. A service will follow at 11:00 am at the church with Rev. William Lower, officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery on Floral Avenue in Ithaca.
For a full obituary please visit www.bangsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 12, 2019