Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
David Lower
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Hill Community Church
3049 VanDorn Corners Rd
Ithaca, NY
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
West Hill Community Church
3049 VanDorn Corners Rd
Ithaca, NY
David W. Lower


1957 - 2019
David W. Lower

Ithaca - David W. Lower, 62, of Ithaca, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Oak Hill Manor in Ithaca, surrounded by his loving family.

Friends may call from 10-11:00 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at West Hill Community Church, 3049 VanDorn Corners Rd in Ithaca. A service will follow at 11:00 am at the church with Rev. William Lower, officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery on Floral Avenue in Ithaca.

For a full obituary please visit www.bangsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 12, 2019
