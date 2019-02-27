David Wayne Robbins



Spencer - Heaven gained another angel on February, 19, 2019, when David W. Robbins, 55, passed into eternal life at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester, NY surrounded by loving family and his wife holding his hand.



David ("Dave") was born April 2, 1963 in Longview, WA, the son of Larry and Jean Robbins. Dave welcomed his sister, Connie, to the family in August, 1965. After moving around in the 1960s, the family settled in Forest Grove, OR in 1971.



Dave received his education in the Forest Grove public school system. He excelled in distance running (both on the track and cross country teams) and participated in the Viking House program for three years. After graduating from Forest Grove High school in 1981, Dave attended OSU and PCC and received a degree in architectural drafting. During this time, he became a "sleeper" for Forest Grove Fire and Rescue and later worked as a permanent Firefighter/EMT.



Dave had many interests and hobbies. As a young man, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, backpacking, hiking, camping, and running. He helped many friends and family with building projects. He was a lifelong fan of the Seattle Seahawks. Dave married Kathy Hoodenpyl in 1986. They had two amazing sons, Trevor and Nick. Dave and Kathy were married for 13 years.



Dave married Lori Bellavigna in July 2005 in Gaston, OR. They moved to New York State (where Lori was from) in June 2006 and settled in West Danby. They welcomed a daughter, Isabella in March 2007. Dave worked for Swarthout and Lowes and was a valued member of the West Danby Fire Dept. Dave and Lori were married for 13 years.



Dave enjoyed watching the abundance of wildlife outside his home (deer, turkeys and many birds) watching sports such as basketball, football, and softball especially his favorite home teams, Nascar and IMSA racing.



Isabella, was daddy's girl. Dave whole-heartedly, despite his pain, supported her with her interest in soccer, basketball and softball by practicing with her, taking her to games and of course, watching sports on tv. The two enjoyed listening to music and making short videos. Dave assisted with building projects within Isabella's troop, attended several Girl Scout events with her, recently an SU football game and SU women's basketball game at the Carrier Dome and the Father Daughter dance February 2, 2019.



There was never a day that went by that Dave did not think or talk about his grown sons. He was very proud of both of them and what they have become and accomplished. He was proud of his daughter and step-daughters with everything they have become and accomplished. He was looking forward to the upcoming wedding of his step-daughter, Kathryn.



Dave is survived by his wife, Lori A. Bellavigna-Robbins of West Danby, daughter, Isabella Robbins of West Danby, step daughters, Lauren Schumacher of Newfield, NY and Kathryn Schumacher of Newfield, NY, family cat Lucy as well as many extended family (in-laws). Additionally, his family on the West Coast, son, Trevor Robbins, of Bremerton, WA; son, Sgt. Nicholas Robbins, U.S. Army in Virginia; father, Larry Robbins; mother, Jean Robbins, of Forest Grove, OR; sister, Connie English (Greg), of Beaverton, OR; grandmother, Marjory Kelly, of Bellingham, WA, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 2pm, there will be a celebration of Dave's life, to be held at the West Danby Volunteer Fire Department, 47 Sylvan Lane, West Danby, NY. Family, friends and those who knew Dave are welcomed to stop by.



Those wishing to make donations in Dave's memory may do so by sending to the West Danby Volunteer Fire Department, 47 Sylvan Lane, West Danby, NY 14883. An Education Fund has been set up for Isabella at the Tompkins Trust Company. Please make checks payable to Isabella Robbins, C/O Tompkins Trust Marketing. Mail to P.O. Box 460, Ithaca NY 14851 Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary