David William Dann, 67, of Elm Street Ext., Groton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after an extended illness.
David was born October 22, 1952 in Cortland, a son of the late Melvin and Thelma Evener Dann.
He graduated from Groton Central School in 1971 and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in July. After his discharge in 1973, an auto mechanic by training, he worked for several garages in the area. In 1989 he opened his own business, Dave's Automotive on Fischer Avenue in Cortland, which he operated until 2016.
David was a very outgoing, friendly guy who anyone could talk with. He enjoyed hunting, microd racing, stock car racing and restoring old vehicles. He was a faithful member of the Groton Assembly of God Church, serv ing on several boards. He also belonged to Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Disabled American Veterans, Memorial Chapter 153, both in Cortland.
His wife, Deborah pre-deceased him in 2005.
David is survived by his children, Lisa (Donald, Sr.) Garrow of Locke and John (Lisa) Dann of Lansing; grandchildren, Lucius and Fiona Dann, Dominic (Nadine) Fuller, Deborah (Jarred) Reeves, Danielle, Christian, Donna, Donald Jr., Dominique, Christeen, Christopher, Christyn, Cayleann, Zoey and Natalyia Garrow; his great-grandchildren, Jackson and Ryleigh Fuller, Lilliann Reeves and Geeda Garrow, his brothers, Richard (Mary Chamberlain)Dann of Union Springs and Kevin (Marie) Dann of Locke; his sister, April Dann of Groton. Also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the Groton Assembly of God Church. Interment with full military honors will follow in Groton Rural Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, March 20th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams Street, Groton and Sunday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church prior to the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Groton Rural Cemetery, c/o Rose Tucker, Locke Rd., Groton, NY 13073 or to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020