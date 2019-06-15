|
Dawn L. Cooper Metzler
Groton - Dawn L. Cooper Metzler, 74 of Groton passed away peacefully at home after a short illness with her family by her side. Dawn was born on June 21, 1944 in Denim, New Mexico the daughter of the late James and Dorothy Ketchum Cooper. She was raised in Buffalo, NY and graduated from Tonawanda High School. Dawn had worked and retired from the Statler Hotel at Cornell University and Best Western University Inn. She enjoyed family gatherings, gardening and baking. Her gentle, caring nature was a constant comfort to those whose lives she touched.
Dawn was predeceased by her parents and sister, Diane Anderson.
She is survived by her loving husband Daryl "Buz" Metzler; children: Michael (Nancy) Habalou, Robert (Kyle Mettler) Habalou, Carole (Leo) Shaw, John (Sarah Lasher) Habalou, Kandy (Jamie Smith) Metzler, Tammy (Jerry) Wells, Rhonda (Donnie) Warner, Daryl Metzler Jr. and Amanda Metzler; siblings: Joanne (Don) Zitka and James (Lynn) Cooper Jr.; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of her life at her home 4 Eden Drive, Groton will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at 1 pm with a reception to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden.
In lieu of flowers donate to Tompkins County Hospice
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 15, 2019