Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
at her home
4 Eden Drive
Groton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Metzler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn L. Cooper Metzler


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dawn L. Cooper Metzler Obituary
Dawn L. Cooper Metzler

Groton - Dawn L. Cooper Metzler, 74 of Groton passed away peacefully at home after a short illness with her family by her side. Dawn was born on June 21, 1944 in Denim, New Mexico the daughter of the late James and Dorothy Ketchum Cooper. She was raised in Buffalo, NY and graduated from Tonawanda High School. Dawn had worked and retired from the Statler Hotel at Cornell University and Best Western University Inn. She enjoyed family gatherings, gardening and baking. Her gentle, caring nature was a constant comfort to those whose lives she touched.

Dawn was predeceased by her parents and sister, Diane Anderson.

She is survived by her loving husband Daryl "Buz" Metzler; children: Michael (Nancy) Habalou, Robert (Kyle Mettler) Habalou, Carole (Leo) Shaw, John (Sarah Lasher) Habalou, Kandy (Jamie Smith) Metzler, Tammy (Jerry) Wells, Rhonda (Donnie) Warner, Daryl Metzler Jr. and Amanda Metzler; siblings: Joanne (Don) Zitka and James (Lynn) Cooper Jr.; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of her life at her home 4 Eden Drive, Groton will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at 1 pm with a reception to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden.

In lieu of flowers donate to Tompkins County Hospice

Online at www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now