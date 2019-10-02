|
|
Dawn Oliver Corgel Frutchey
- - Dawn Oliver Corgel Frutchey went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 30. She is survived by her brother Kendall Oliver of Rochester, 6 children; Ramona (Tim) Bosse, April (Steve) Rood, Barney Corgel, Kevin Corgel, Roxanne (Gene) Ploss, and Bridget (Pete) Jackson, 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.
She was born Feb. 6, 1933 in Cortland, NY to Leonard and Winona Oliver. She was one of 10 children. She loved her family, painting and artwork, writing and singing songs and poems for the Lord.
There will be a small graveside service 11 am Oct. 4 at Marathon Cemetery, Marathon, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 2, 2019