Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Dean Albanese
Dean Thomas Albanese


1958 - 2020
Dean Thomas Albanese Obituary
Dean Thomas Albanese

Newfield - Dean Thomas Albanese passed away on 24 February 2020 at his home in Newfield. He was 61 and the son of the late Anthony and Bernice Albanese.

He is survived by his daughter Katie Lyn Albanese of Houston, Texas, a brother Rick (and Deborah) Albanese of Venice, Florida, a brother Michael (and Pamela) of Webster, NY, a brother Marc (and Virginia) Albanese of Ithaca, NY and a sister Valerie Albanese of Port Orchard, WA. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews in Colorado, South Carolina, California, Idaho, Washington, Pennsylvania, Arizona and New York.

Dean was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving as a plank owner (the original crew) on board USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) from 1977 to 1981.

After his military career, he joined his father's company Albanese Plumbing and Heating in Ithaca, NY and worked with his brothers Rick and Marc for several years learning the trade. He earned his Master Plumber's License in 1995. He then worked as a master plumber in Ft. Collins, CO for a couple of years before returning to Ithaca. He rejoined the plumbing company, and later established Albanese Plumbing, LLC. He paid attention to every project detail, and this dedication and expertise enabled him to create a very successful business in the Ithaca area.

Dean loved life, especially his family. His generosity to all who knew him was his trademark. One of his favorite pastimes was riding his Harley Davidson around Tompkins County. His laughter, his heart, his dedication and his love will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the s Project in his name. The website is support.woundedwarriorsproject.org

At the request of the family, there will be a private service at Bangs Funeral Home.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
