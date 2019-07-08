|
Debbie Hendrix
Trumansburg - TRUMANSBURG -
Debbie Hendrix, age 66, died unexpectedly on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Cayuga Mecial Center in Ithaca.
Debbie was born in Ithaca on September 13, 1952, a daughter of the late Don and Dee Hendrix. She worked as a counselor at the Alpha House in Ithaca, NY, and earned her Associate's degree in Human Services from Tompkins Cortland Community College.Debbie was a passionate and caring person known for her quick tongue and sassy nature, but had a big, generous heart and would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She adored her family, especially her two grandsons; was a loyal friend, and was known to enjoy a scratch-off lottery ticket now and then.
She is survived by her loving daughter, BJ (Joe) Nelson of Freeville; her grandchildren, Alex and Nikolas Nelson; her brother, Dane (Carol) Hendrix of Trumansburg; her brother-in-law, Joe Collazo of Madison, CT.; her nieces and nephews, Dane (Nicola), Heidi, Danielle (Dave), Jennifer (James), Ashley (Greg), Torre, and Cormac ; her cousins Sharon (Liz), and her beloved cat Patsy. Debbie was preceded in death by her daughter, Nikki Dee; and her sister, DeeDee Collazo.
Committal Prayers will be held privately by the family, at Grove Cemetery. Friends are asked to join the family for a Celebration of Life at The American Legion Post #770 in Trumansburg, NY from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. In lieu of flowers, Debbie's family asks those who wish to make a contribution in Debbie's memory to kindly consider Tompkins County SPCA or Hospicare & Palliative Care Services of Ithaca.For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 8, 2019