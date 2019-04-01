Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Dodd Hall, Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church
176 Broad St.
Milford, CT
Deborah Anne Sampson

Deborah Anne Sampson Obituary
Deborah Anne Sampson

Branford - Deborah Anne Sampson, 71, died March 4 in Branford, Connecticut.

Daughter of the late Martin W Sampson and Anne B Sampson, Debbie was born and grew up in Ithaca, graduated from Ithaca High School, and spent most of her adult life in Connecticut. She was a licensed practical nurse who subsequently earned a BS and an MS in social work. She was employed at various nursing homes and social work agencies and was an ardent advocate for the underdog. She co-founded the Center for Disability Rights in West Haven CT and the NEAT Marketplace for Assistive Technology in West Hartford CT. She also volunteered for The Cove for Grieving Children, impacting many children and their families. In Connecticut she leaves behind devoted friends and her beloved dog Willamagene. She is survived by her brother Martin Sampson III of Minnesota, a nephew Aaron, and his two children. A celebration of her life will be held in Dodd Hall, Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 176 Broad St. Milford CT on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. Contributions in Debbie's memory can be made to Animal Haven, 89 Mill Rd., North Haven CT.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 1, 2019
