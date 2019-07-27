|
Deborah J. York
Ithaca - Deborah J. York, 65, passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2019, at Beechtree in Ithaca, New York. Debbie was predeceased by her parents, Gordon D. York, and Phyllis L. York; sister Patricia A. Clarke. She is survived by her sister, Susan (Larry) Jones of Columbus, GA; niece, Mary Liberty of Apalachin, NY; and, nephew Matthew (Giselle) Clarke, of Trumansburg, NY, and several great-nieces and nephews. Debbie attended Tompkins Cortland Community College after high school and was the accounting office manager at the Ithaca Wegmans for many years. She was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church and especially loved singing in the choir. In January 1994, she traveled to Russia as a member of the Ithaca Community Choir. Most recently, Debbie learned to play the harmonica. Debbie will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of Debbie's life will be held on August 5, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 210 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca, New York. A reception in the Fellowship Hall will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Debbie's memory to St. John's Episcopal Church.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 27, 2019