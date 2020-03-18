|
Deborah Lynn Homsher
Deborah Lynn Homsher, 68, died on March 16 at Cayuga Medical Center after a month-long hospital stay. Deborah was born and raised in St. Louis, where she was a student at Ladue High School. She attended Brown University as an English major, and met her future husband in a Shakespeare class. She published her first short story as a junior in college in the newly launched Ms.magazine in 1973, and was one of two student commencement speakers at her graduation. Soon after she was offered a Wallace Stegner writing fellowship at Stanford University, after which she obtained an MFA in fiction writing from the University of Iowa. While being employed as an adjunct teacher and raising two children in Ithaca, she published two non-fiction works (From Blood to Verdict and Women and Guns) and a historical novel (The Rising Shore: Roanoke). In 1995, she was hired as managing editor of publications in Cornell's Southeast Asia Program, a position she held for 19 years.
In her middle age, Deborah took a "Learn to Row" class at the Cascadilla Boat Club and developed an enthusiasm for rowing a single shell that lasted years. She also loved hiking, biking, and gardening (although in her garden she waged a decades-long battle with the deer on West Hill). She will be remembered for being generous, sharp-witted, adventurous, and hospitable.
She is survived by Hugh Egan, her husband of 41 years, and her two sons Kevin and Michael, who live in New York City and Chicago, respectively. Her siblings Nancy Liberman and Jeffrey Homsher live in St. Louis. There will be a private ceremony for members of the family and eventually a celebration of her life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020