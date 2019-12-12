|
DeJour Xavier Gandy-Malone
Newfield - DeJour Xavier Gandy-Malone, 29 of Newfield, was woven into the tapestry of our family and the community and his suddenly being ripped away from us on December 7, 2019 has left a huge gapping hole in the hearts of those who knew him and loved him.
Services will be held Saturday, December 14th at The Vineyard Church 23 Cinema Dr. Ithaca, NY at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 10am- 12 noon prior to the service.
Dejour has requested that gifts be given to local community centers that will be distributing toys and gifts to children this holiday season.
For a complete obituary and condolences may be made to Dejour's guestbook at zirbelfuneralhome.com.
Zirbel Funeral Home 115 Williams St., Groton has care of arrangements.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019