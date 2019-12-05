Services
Dellner Small Obituary
Dellner Small

Ithaca - Dellner L. Small, 37, of Ithaca, passed away unexpectedly Thursday November 28, 2019. He is survived by his 2 daughters Jailyn Bello, and Bianca Small; 2 step-sons Dustin and Rylie Lannoy, his mother Mary Small, and several brothers and sisters. Dell was a chef at Mahogany Grill in Ithaca.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday 11 am from the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home 15 Park Street Owego, New York. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made to Dellner's family at www. emfaheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
