Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
Delores Berghorn


1932 - 2020
Delores Berghorn Obituary
Delores Berghorn

Danby - Delores Mae Berghorn, age 87, of Durfee Hill Rd., Ithaca, NY, passed away peacefully at Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Born October 1, 1932, in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ethel Schmidt. Delores graduated high school in Chicago, IL. She had a rough childhood but made it through with flying colors! Delores was very active in her church. She and her husband, Ralph, loved to travel to Florida to enjoy the water and the weather. Even though she was from Chicago, Delores was a Vikings football fan with her son James. Ralph and Delores enjoyed their life in Cary, IL. After retirement, Delores and her husband then moved to Ithaca, NY, to be closer to family.

Delores is survived by daughter, Kathie Berghorn (Bill Furniss) of Ithaca; and son James and daughter-in-law Debra Berghorn of Cape Coral, FL; and a large extended family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Delores was preceded in death by her brother, Robert, and her eldest son, Steven.

Those wishing to remember Delores in the form of a contribution may consider Hospicare, 172 E. King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850.

In keeping with Delores's wishes, funeral services will be private.

www.lansingfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
