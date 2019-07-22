|
Delvan G. Decker
Martinsville, VA - Delvan G. Decker, 90, of Martinsville, VA, formerly of Odessa, NY, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Born November 28, 1928 in Montour Falls, NY, Delvan was a son to the late Lawrence Decker and Alta Goundry Decker. He proudly served his country with the US Army and had been employed as a salesman for New York Bell Telephone Company. At the time of his death Delvan was a member of Rich Acres Baptist Church in Martinsville, VA. Prior to moving to VA, he had served as Justice of Peace in Catharine, was a member of People's Baptist Church in Newfield, the Odessa Lions Club, and a lifetime member of American Legion Post 676 in Odessa.
In addition to his parents, Delvan was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Sidle Decker; daughter, Abby Decker; and brothers, Hugh Decker and Eldon Decker.
He is survived by his son, Timothy Lee Decker and wife, Janet of Martinsville, VA; grandchildren, Jackie Hughes and husband, Alan of Martinsville, VA and Matthew Decker of Martinsville, VA three great-grandchildren, Tristan Decker, Amelia Decker and Kelsey Decker all of Martinsville, VA.
Family will receive friends from 10 - 11am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Vedder & Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls, NY, immediately followed by an 11am memorial service. Jonathan Burns, Associate Pastor of People's Baptist Church, will officiate. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 12pm at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Odessa, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 22, 2019