Services
Donald L. Barber Funeral Home
5016 North Main Street
Homer, NY 13077
(607) 749-2134
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dresserville Bible Baptist Church
6339 Crofoot Rd.
Moravia, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Dresserville Bible Baptist Church
6339 Crofoot Rd.
Moravia, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Musson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis A. Musson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis A. Musson Obituary
Dennis A. Musson

Cortland - Dennis A. Musson, 67, passed away at home surrounded by family on February 21, 2019.

Dennis is predeceased by his parents, Floyd and Jean Musson and a daughter, Sarah Musson.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Jean; sons, Justin (Tai) and Dale (April); daughters, Tammy (Len), Becky (Mel), Tonya; brothers, Wayne, Ron, Raymond; sister, Diane and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dennis is also survived by children of his previous marriage including Sabrina, Diane, Barb, Teresa, Lenora, Frank, and Bob.

Dennis was a loving husband, father, step-father, bonus dad, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, boss, and friend to many. He was a workaholic all his life. He started his work life at a very young age as his father passed away from Polio when he was three. He worked on his uncle's farm during the summer months and the only pay he got was ten dollars, which he spent at the county fair.

In high school he had a job before school, which he got up early to do in Homer at Dad's Dogfood. He was in the Army National Guard. He worked himself up to manager at McDonalds. At the same time, he worked part-time as a contractor and roofer. He then quit McDonalds to start his own contracting and roofing business Sav-A-Lot. The last ten years of his life he formed the Sav-A-Lot trash company where he had his own customers and did one-time pick-ups. He was very outstanding with his customers.

He also loved to collect many things: signs, steins, bells, teapots, cookie jars, and much more. If he liked it, he collected it. Friday nights were date night with his wife, Jean, where they frequented the Locke auction. Other things he liked was his camp, campfires, and spending time with his family. His job always came first and if he spent five hours working, he also made it a saying to come home and work for five hours. He loved mowing lawns, gardening, and helping neighbors out with these things.

He also loved going to church at Dresserville Bible Baptist where he planned on becoming a member. His love for Jesus and his love for the church family were very important to him.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Dresserville Bible Baptist Church, 6339 Crofoot Rd., Moravia.

Calling hours will be held on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial condolences for the family may be left at www.DonaldLBarberFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
