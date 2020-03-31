|
|
Dennis Andrew Dale
Lenoir, NC - Dennis Andrew Dale, 64, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his residence in Lenoir, North Carolina after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born to the late Paul A. Dale Sr. and Clara H. Dale in Ithaca, New York.
Dennis was an honor student at Ithaca High School and attended Cornell University. He was an avid sports enthusiast who loved to watch the New York Yankees, New York Giants, and Cornell hockey. He worked over 30 years in the Lenoir furniture industry. Dennis was formerly married to Cathy C. Dale and lived in Lenoir where they raised two sons Steven Dale and Robert Lee. In addition to his father, Dennis was preceded in death by brother James A. Dale.
Those immediate family members left to cherish his memory are his mother Clara H. Dale of Ithaca, N. Y., brother Tony Dale and wife Carolyn of Hudson, N.C., brother Tom Dale and wife Sandy of Morganton, N.C., and sister Gloria Lund and husband Gary of Ithaca, N.Y.
Nieces and nephews include Jeff Burkhimer, Ryan Dale, Emily Dale Floyd, Skip Steffey, Rich Steffey, and Ryan Steffey of North Carolina, Paul Lund and Morgan Dale Detor of New York, and a host of cousins.
At the request of Dennis, his remains will be sent to his hometown of Ithaca, N. Y. for memorial service and burial at a later date.
Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home will be serving the Dale Family.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020