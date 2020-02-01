|
|
Dennis Lawrence
Winter Haven - Dennis Clifford Lawrence passed away on January 28th in Winter Haven, Florida surrounded by his family. He was born on June 22nd 1940, and is predeceased by his mother Beverly Small Blanchard, father Warren Lawrence, his brother Richard Lawrence, and step-father Ralph "Ray" Blanchard.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Dawn L. McCarty and his five children, Denise (Dan) Templeman, Darlene (BJ) Robison, Deanne (Christopher) Neville, Dean Lawrence, Darcy (Dorian) Padilla and 10 grandchildren, Daniel, Leah, Michelle, Chad, Michael, Hallie, Emma, Heather,Nathan and Angeline. He also had two great grandchildren, Eva and Easton. Dennis is also survived by his sister Susan Blanchard-Darling.
Dennis served in the army and later chose a career in law enforcement, serving the surrounding communities as a sheriff and the police chief in Groton, NY the place he called home for most of his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing with many friends over the years. Anyone that knew Dennis will remember him for his great joke telling and endless stories that made everyone around him laugh.
He cherished all the time he spent with his family and he will be deeply missed. The family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date.
You will always be in our hearts, we love you DL
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020