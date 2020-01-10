Services
Derek M. Brown

Derek M. Brown Obituary
Derek M. Brown

Cortland - Derek M. Brown, 32 of Cortland passed away unexpectedly Wednesday at home. He was born on October 31, 1987 in Cortland the son of Joel & Cindy DeGear Brown. Derek was a 2005 graduate of TST Boces. He was a loving father, son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. Derek was predeceased by his grandfathers, Richard C. Brown and Joseph Renda; aunt, Juanita Knolls and uncle, Keith DeGear.

Derek is survived by his daughter, Alina Brown; parents, Joel & Cindy Brown; brother, Peter Brown; maternal grandmother, Virginia Renda; paternal grandmother, Marion Brown; niece, Kirsten Brown; aunt, Mary (Glen) Brickey; uncles, Lyn (Sue) DeGear and Richard E. Brown; and several cousins.

A service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY with Pastor Dave Carter officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 before the funeral service.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020
