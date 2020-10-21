1/1
Dexter Gene Hart
Dexter Gene Hart

On the morning of Saturday October 17, 2020, Dexter Gene Hart, beloved son, father and brother, passed away at the age of 69.

Dex was born in 1950 to Darlene Hart in Hastings Nebraska. He was her third child. In 1961 his mother married Harold James (Jim) Adams and they had 3 additional children. Dex graduated from Palo Verde High School in Tucson Arizona. He served in the Navy on the USS Taussig during the Viet Nam War and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Viet Nam Service Medal. He attended Contra Costa College in San Pablo California for culinary arts. His adventurous spirit took him to Alaska with two friends. He had intended to return after a summer but became enthralled with Alaska and didn't return to live in the lower 48 states for ten years. While in Alaska he met his wife, Barbara (Bobbie) Jean Rogers and embraced her five children as his own.

Dex was a kind, quiet and private man with a tremendous heart and love of life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in the Alaskan wilds. He loved the Alaskan culture, to the point of looking like a mountain man and would joke that he would get a haircut once a year, whether he needed it or not. He was liked by everyone who met him and made friends easily.

Dex is preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Pearl Buettgenback, his mother Darlene Adams, his wife Barbara Hart, his daughter Terri Forrester and his son John Rogers.

He is survived by his father Harold Adams, his siblings, Stephen (Linda) Hart, Melba (Gene) Hernandez, Jo (Kenneth) Burl, James (Bobbie) Adams, John (Sara) Adams and his children Michael Rogers, Cheryl Percey, Jeffery Rogers and multiple grandchildren, nieces, nephew, great nieces and nephews and great-great nephews and nieces, his aunt Ann (Lyle) Armstrong and aunt Vera (Sherrill) Sims as well as cousins.

His has left a tremendous hole in the hearts and lives of those who loved him.

At Dex's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. No flowers are requested but if desired, donations can be made in his name to the ALS Association at https://donate.als.org/donate or mailed to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 US




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
