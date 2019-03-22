|
|
Diana Lee Warters
- - Diana Lee Warters 86, of Hillcrest Road, died March 19, 2019 at the Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home. Born February 11, 1933 to the late Scott and Velma Rouse Knowlton. She was also pre-deceased by her loving husband Lowell Warters in 2013.
Diana was an Avid reader, and enjoyed crafts and genealogy.
Survivors include her sons: Tom Mychack of Phoenix, AZ and Timothy (Lydia) Mychack of Ithaca and daughter: Paula Mychack of Oregon. Grandchildren: Matthew and Aaron Mychack and Ashley and Calvin Benson, step grandchildren: Terry Warters, Wendi Westervelt, Keith (Linda) Warters, Pam (Bob) Haven, Jpan Kuryla and Their families on NY and PA. and a Sister-in-law: Margaret Rothwell of Clearwater, FL.
Private Graveside services will be held in the Spring at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY
Bangs Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 22, 2019