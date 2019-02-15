Services
Swan Funeral Home
825 Boston Post Road
Madison, CT 06443
(203) 245-2488
For more information about
Diane Collazo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Collazo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane "Dee Dee" (Hendrix) Collazo


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane "Dee Dee" (Hendrix) Collazo Obituary
Diane "Dee Dee" (Hendrix) Collazo

- - Diane "Dee Dee" (Hendrix) Collazo, 70 continued her journey from this life on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Diane was born on September 25, 1948 in Ithaca, NY to Donald and Dolores (Torre) Hendrix. After graduating from Trumansburg High School in 1967, Diane moved to Bridgeport, CT to study radiology, where she met her husband Joe in 1968.

Diane and Joe settled in Madison, CT in 1985 with their two daughters and later down the road, their granddaughter. She enjoyed traveling, knitting, crafts, and time spent with loved ones. Diane was an avid reader with a quest for knowledge. She even went on to receive her M.B.A. at the age of 58. Diane was employed for many years in radiology, specializing in mammography, at Yale New Haven Hospital and was passionate about supporting breast cancer awareness.

Anyone who knew Diane would say she was a loving woman who never hesitated to open her heart and home to family and friends, new and old. She always offered an abundance of love through her calming words, wise advice, and warm hugs. She will be deeply missed by many. Diane's entire world revolved around the happiness of her family. She lived a life full of success, but perhaps her most profound success was her lifelong mission of being the best daughter, wife, mom, Nonnie, and Aunt Dee Dee anyone could have ever asked for.

Diane is survived by her loving husband of 49 years Joe Collazo, daughters Heidi and Danielle Collazo (Dave Shultz), granddaughter Ashley Collazo (Greg Arnini), brother Dane (Carol) Hendrix, sister Debbie Hendrix, nephew Dane (Nicola) Hendrix II, nieces BJ (Joe) Nelson and Jenn (James) Cronin as well as her great-niece and nephews. She is predeceased by her niece Nikki Hendrix.

In lieu of flowers, Diane's family asks those who wish to contribute in her memory to kindly consider Yale New Haven Smilow Cancer Hospital. Swan Funeral Home in Madison,CT is handling the arrangements.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swan Funeral Home
Download Now