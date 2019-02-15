|
Diane "Dee Dee" (Hendrix) Collazo
- - Diane "Dee Dee" (Hendrix) Collazo, 70 continued her journey from this life on Sunday, February 10, 2019.
Diane was born on September 25, 1948 in Ithaca, NY to Donald and Dolores (Torre) Hendrix. After graduating from Trumansburg High School in 1967, Diane moved to Bridgeport, CT to study radiology, where she met her husband Joe in 1968.
Diane and Joe settled in Madison, CT in 1985 with their two daughters and later down the road, their granddaughter. She enjoyed traveling, knitting, crafts, and time spent with loved ones. Diane was an avid reader with a quest for knowledge. She even went on to receive her M.B.A. at the age of 58. Diane was employed for many years in radiology, specializing in mammography, at Yale New Haven Hospital and was passionate about supporting breast cancer awareness.
Anyone who knew Diane would say she was a loving woman who never hesitated to open her heart and home to family and friends, new and old. She always offered an abundance of love through her calming words, wise advice, and warm hugs. She will be deeply missed by many. Diane's entire world revolved around the happiness of her family. She lived a life full of success, but perhaps her most profound success was her lifelong mission of being the best daughter, wife, mom, Nonnie, and Aunt Dee Dee anyone could have ever asked for.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of 49 years Joe Collazo, daughters Heidi and Danielle Collazo (Dave Shultz), granddaughter Ashley Collazo (Greg Arnini), brother Dane (Carol) Hendrix, sister Debbie Hendrix, nephew Dane (Nicola) Hendrix II, nieces BJ (Joe) Nelson and Jenn (James) Cronin as well as her great-niece and nephews. She is predeceased by her niece Nikki Hendrix.
In lieu of flowers, Diane's family asks those who wish to contribute in her memory to kindly consider Yale New Haven Smilow Cancer Hospital. Swan Funeral Home in Madison,CT is handling the arrangements.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 15, 2019