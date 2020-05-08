Services
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
(607) 387-8151
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Calvary Baptist Church
Resources
Diann F. LaPoint


1952 - 2020
Trumansburg - Diann F. LaPoint, of Trumansburg, age 67, passed away at Cayuga Medical Center surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Diann was born in Ithaca on November 25, 1952, a daughter of the late Carl and Marion (Holley) Lovelace. She worked at the Cornell Vet School starting her career as a vet tech and retiring as a training coordinator and animal technologist. Diann was genuinely supportive with an attitude of perseverance and resilience no matter what challenges life brought her. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and volunteered for many years at the Cayuga Medical Center Chemo Unit. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, and grandmother, outpouring her love towards them continually through creating memorable family gatherings and hosting elaborate holiday celebrations. Diann continually sought out the perfect gifts for family and friends and enjoyed giving those, making even the newest family members feel special. She loved chatting and telling stories and was blessed with the gift of gab. Her determined, faithful, encouraging attitude and unconditional love will be missed. Diann is survived by her children, Kellie LaPoint-Flood and Timothy (Cortney) Bailey; grandchildren, Jordan, Paige, Elijah, Faith, Ruthie, Austin and Jasmine; brothers, David (Marion) Lovelace, Donald (Diane) Lovelace, and Douglas (Pam) Lovelace; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Diann was preceded in death by her husband, Brad LaPoint on January 13, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date at Calvary Baptist Church. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Diann's memory to kindly consider Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 413, Trumansburg, NY 14886 or the Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes, 612 West State Street, Ithaca, NY 14850. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -