Dianne M. Smith
Dianne M. Smith, 59 passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1960 and was a big ray of "Sunshine" to her family and everyone that met her. She graduated from BOCES in 1981 then worked at Challenge for many years. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, "coloring" and swinging at the lake. Dianne will be remembered fondly as a constant companion with her mom as to shopping, eating out and "You Are My Sunshine" with her Dad and many other family members. Dianne is survived by her sister Nancy (John Kidney), sisters-in-law Chris Leonard and Janine Smith, many nieces, nephews and cousins She was predeceased by her parents Marjorie and James Smith, brothers Ron and Fred. Private services will be held through Bangs Funeral Home. We wish to express our warmest gratitude to the wonderful staff and friends at her home on Lincoln Street/Day Treatment for all the IITLC" that they gave to Dianne and her family the last nine years. A big THANK YOU to all! Also thank you to Hospicare for all their support provided to Dianne and our family.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020