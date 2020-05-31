Dick L. Sacchi



Ithaca - Dick L. Sacchi, lifetime resident of Ithaca, NY, peacefully left his earthly cares and entered into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, May 30. Dick was born in Ithaca, NY, one of four sons to the late John and Lena Sacchi. After he graduated from Ithaca High School, Dick married Ann Smithers. He entered the Army and served proudly during WWII. Dick was a young private when they landed on Utah Beach, Normandy, France. While in France, he was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry and heroism. From there, the young soldier fought through the frigid cold winter during the Battle of the Bulge. After the war our soldier continued his military service with the 82nd Airborne at Ft. Bragg, NC and Ft. Dix, NJ. He ended his first career as Sgt. Major E-9. Following the military, Dick began his second career as head of security at the First National Bank of Ithaca.



Dick is survived by his son, Richard J. (Erma) Sacchi of Dryden, NY and his daughter, Anna Wood of Nanticoke, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, David Agard of Ithaca, NY, Stephanie (Joe) Teberio of Dallas, PA, and Sarah (Joshua) Shaff of Groton, NY along with his adoring great-grandchildren, Cadance Agard, Nick Teberio, and Eve and Grace ("Rambo") Shaff. Also surviving are brothers Luigi Sacchi of Boise, ID and John Sacchi of Edison, NJ. He was predeceased by his loving wife Ann Sacchi, a brother Joseph Sacchi, and his beloved grandson Adam Lee Sacchi.



My father-in-law wore many hats and played many roles during his lifetime...husband, father, soldier, chef, comedian, and storyteller extraordinaire, but I think the one that brought him the greatest pleasure was the role of Grandpa and Great-Grandpa. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally right up to the end. Our hearts are broken now, but with time, love, and memories, we'll be able to remember him with smiles and grateful hearts.



"The tree of life is growing



where the spirit never dies,



and the bright light of



salvation shines in the



dark and empty skies."



-Bob Dylan



Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tompkins County SPCA. The family is being assisted by Bangs Funeral Home in Ithaca, NY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store