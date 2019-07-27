Resources
Columbia, MD - Don Manning, of Columbia, MD, formerly of Muriel Street in Ithaca passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, July 18 while a patient at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD.

Don is survived by his wife of 38 years, Norma and his two children and their spouses, Marybeth and Marcus Dulin and Phil and Alexia Manning. Don was the proud Pop-Pop to Marybeth's boys, Mason and McCartney and Phil's girls, Christina Mary and Adeline Grace. He is also survived by his brother, sisters, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.
Published in Ithaca Journal from July 27 to July 29, 2019
