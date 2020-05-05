|
Donald A. Varney
Ithaca - Donald A. Varney, 87, of Ithaca, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Birdsboro, PA on December 24, 1932, he was the son of the late Dominic A. and Mary A. (Vilano) Varney.
Donald earned his undergraduate and graduate degree in music from Ithaca College. He then went on to receive a certificate in counseling from Cornell University. On June 20, 1959, he married Ellen Livingood and they shared 48 wonderful years together until her death in 2007.
After over 30 years as a guidance counselor, Donald retired from Southern Cayuga Central High School in Genoa, NY in 1994. He loved this work and his students will always remember him as the kind, caring man that was there for them when they needed him.
Donald was very well read. He enjoyed bird watching and was an avid Notre Dame sports fan. He also knew his way around the kitchen and was known for his Italian food creations. His passion for food, as well as serving area youth, lead to his ardent support of many of the region's food insecurity programs.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Pat Varney; and sister, Martha Hefferon.
He is survived by his daughters, Joan Varney (Patrick Cusato) of Webster, NY, Jeanne Varney (Stephen Babcock) Ithaca, NY; his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Katherine Cusato, Lincoln Babcock; his sister, Maria (Roger) Althouse of Reading, PA; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Contributions in Donald's memory may be made to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Avenue Elmira, NY 14903
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020