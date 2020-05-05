Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Donald Varney
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Varney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald A. Varney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald A. Varney Obituary
Donald A. Varney

Ithaca - Donald A. Varney, 87, of Ithaca, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Birdsboro, PA on December 24, 1932, he was the son of the late Dominic A. and Mary A. (Vilano) Varney.

Donald earned his undergraduate and graduate degree in music from Ithaca College. He then went on to receive a certificate in counseling from Cornell University. On June 20, 1959, he married Ellen Livingood and they shared 48 wonderful years together until her death in 2007.

After over 30 years as a guidance counselor, Donald retired from Southern Cayuga Central High School in Genoa, NY in 1994. He loved this work and his students will always remember him as the kind, caring man that was there for them when they needed him.

Donald was very well read. He enjoyed bird watching and was an avid Notre Dame sports fan. He also knew his way around the kitchen and was known for his Italian food creations. His passion for food, as well as serving area youth, lead to his ardent support of many of the region's food insecurity programs.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Pat Varney; and sister, Martha Hefferon.

He is survived by his daughters, Joan Varney (Patrick Cusato) of Webster, NY, Jeanne Varney (Stephen Babcock) Ithaca, NY; his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Katherine Cusato, Lincoln Babcock; his sister, Maria (Roger) Althouse of Reading, PA; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Contributions in Donald's memory may be made to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Avenue Elmira, NY 14903
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -