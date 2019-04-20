|
Donald Barnes
DeWitt - Donald Barnes, 98, of DeWitt, NY passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Crouse Hospital.
He was born March 19, 1921, in Ithaca, NY the son of Stephen William and Ella Hoaflich Molan Barnes. He was educated in Ithaca schools and received his Bachelor's degree from Cornell University. For 41 years, Mr. Barnes was an Accountant and Supervisor with Agway in Canandaigua and Syracuse. While residing in Canandaigua, he was active with the YMCA and the Rotary. After he moved to Syracuse, he joined the Derby Hill Bird Observatory in Mexico.
Don was a beloved uncle and friend. He enjoyed wood carving and Hawk watching in his spare time.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Mary (Steve) DeLap, Anne (Eric) Bernstein, Catherine (Craig) Spinning, William (Deb) Barnes, Betsey (Steve) Mangan, Joan Mather, Steven Barnes, Nancy (Ron) O'Neil, Jean (Jeff) Smith and Peggy (Mark) Kenyon; many great nieces and great nephews; and his friend of 55 years, Sibyl Smith. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Katherine Barnes; and two brothers, Stephen, Jr. and David Barnes.
His funeral will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 am at Fairchild & Meech DeWitt Chapel, 3690 Erie Blvd East, DeWitt, NY. A calling hour will precede the service from 10-11 am. Committal services will follow at 2 pm at East Lawn Cemetery in Ithaca, NY.
In memory of Mr. Barnes, kindly consider Cornell Botanic Gardens, 124 Comstock Knoll Drive, Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 20, 2019