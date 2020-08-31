Donald D. Weston



Dryden - Donald D. Weston, age 82, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center as the result of an extended illness.



Born in Richford, NY he was the son of the late Theodore and Doris Head Weston. Following graduation from Newark Valley High School, Don entered the United States Marine Corp serving from 1956 until his honorable discharge in 1959. Upon his return from service Don worked various jobs eventually becoming a Tioga County Sheriff's Deputy. He then began his career as a Police Officer with Ithaca Police Department, retiring in 1992. Don coached Peewee Football for many years and was a member of the Dryden Post 8158 VFW and Dryden United Methodist Church.



A loving husband, father and grandfather, Don is survived by his wife, Joyce Mattison Weston of Dryden, daughter, Melanie Weston (David Windhausen) of Marathon, sons, Donald R. Weston (Michelle) of Endwell and Scott Weston of Ada, MI; six grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Bailey, Hunter, Mason and Declan Weston; brother, Dale Weston (Joan) of Spencer; sisters, Bonnie Lusk of Lansing and Mary Stull of Richmond, VA; brother in law, Gunter Weiss of Ithaca and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Don is predeceased by his sister, Nancy Weiss and brother, Elwood Mathewson.



Given the current restrictions, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Dryden United Methodist Church, PO Box 193, Dryden, NY 13053.









