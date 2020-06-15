Donald E. Parr
1952 - 2020
Donald E. Parr

Newfield - Donald E. Parr, 67, passed away suddenly at his home in Shelter Valley, Newfield, NY on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born in Ithaca, son of Thelma Wittig Parr who survives him and the late Richard Parr, Jr.

Don was a graduate of Ithaca High School, SUNY Delhi and was retired from McDonald's where he had worked for many years. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and the Ithaca Eagles Club.

In addition to his mother, Don is survived by his sister, Nancy Hubschmitt and her husband, Michael of Glenfield, NY; his nieces, Tracy Lewis and her husband, Christopher and Major Krista King (USAF) and her husband, Adam and his great niece, Esther Lewis.

Private graveside services will be celebrated by Fr. Augustine Chumo at the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Don's memory may be directed to the charity of one's choice.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 15, 2020
Nancy, I am very sorry about the loss of your brother. May his memory always be for a blessing for all of your family.
dave rogachefsky
June 15, 2020
Aunt Thelma & Nancy-
So sorry to hear about Donnies passing he will always be loved & missed. My thoughts & prayers are with you
Michael Schultz
Family
June 15, 2020
I'm so sorry for you loss. I worked with Donny in the 80's. We had many laughs....probably too many. He would say his nick name was Pargo...Parr go do this, Parr go do that! Quite a funny man. When going back to visit, he always recognized me and welcome me with a warm hug. He will be missed by many.
Saron Schaffhouser
Friend
June 15, 2020
Donny had the biggest heart!!! He would do anything for anyone. He absolutely loved all of his family and friends. I had the honor to be blessed to have met him and become friends with him. He always had a smile and that was very heartwarming. I know he is up in heaven with my mom and they are whipping up a batch of Spencer Lake Power Punch and seeing what kind of shenanigans they can get into. We all now have another Guardian Angel looking down over us. I love you Donny and I miss you already. R.I.P. my friend!!!
Chip Seager
Friend
June 14, 2020
One of the kindest, gentlest souls I have ever had the privilege of knowing. He was a true friend and member of my family. I love you, my friend. You will live on in my heart.
Candy Poole
Friend
