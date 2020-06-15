Donald E. Parr
Newfield - Donald E. Parr, 67, passed away suddenly at his home in Shelter Valley, Newfield, NY on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born in Ithaca, son of Thelma Wittig Parr who survives him and the late Richard Parr, Jr.
Don was a graduate of Ithaca High School, SUNY Delhi and was retired from McDonald's where he had worked for many years. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and the Ithaca Eagles Club.
In addition to his mother, Don is survived by his sister, Nancy Hubschmitt and her husband, Michael of Glenfield, NY; his nieces, Tracy Lewis and her husband, Christopher and Major Krista King (USAF) and her husband, Adam and his great niece, Esther Lewis.
Private graveside services will be celebrated by Fr. Augustine Chumo at the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Don's memory may be directed to the charity of one's choice.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.