Donny had the biggest heart!!! He would do anything for anyone. He absolutely loved all of his family and friends. I had the honor to be blessed to have met him and become friends with him. He always had a smile and that was very heartwarming. I know he is up in heaven with my mom and they are whipping up a batch of Spencer Lake Power Punch and seeing what kind of shenanigans they can get into. We all now have another Guardian Angel looking down over us. I love you Donny and I miss you already. R.I.P. my friend!!!

Chip Seager

Friend