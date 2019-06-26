Donald F. Seacord



ITHACA - Donald F. Seacord of Ithaca passed away on June 23rd at the age 77.



He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Virginia, his children Amy (Chris) Jogis, Brian (Sue) Seacord, Sheree (John) Walshe, his brother Ron (Ereign) Seacord and his grandchildren Kim, James, John and Ciaran.



After graduating from Ithaca College, he worked for IBM and retired from the Tompkins County Trust Company.



Don enjoyed sports of all kinds, and for many years was active in the Ithaca Wrestling Club as a booster and a volunteer. He coached his children's soccer and softball teams and when he wasn't coaching you could always find him cheering from the sidelines - never missing a game.



We will miss his generous heart; he was always willing to help others - no job was too big or too small - and he was quick to lend a hand to family and friends. We will especially cherish our fond memories with him at "Papa's Camp", a lakehouse where he taught his grandchildren to fish, told stories around the campfire and played cards for hours.



A memorial Mass will be held on June 27th at 10AM at the Immaculate Conception Church in Ithaca, NY. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Immaculate Conception Food Pantry where he volunteered for many years.



Arrangements are under the direction of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc.