Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Donald Hickman
Donald Hickman

Donald Hickman Obituary
Donald Hickman

Donald W. Hickman, age 85, died at the Hospice Residence on October 31, 2019. Born in the coal-mining town of Carbondale, PA, he was the oldest of five siblings. His sister Jeanette (John) of Monticello survives him. He leaves his loving wife Beth; children Ruth Ann, David (Patti), Susan (Steve), Julie (Omar), Mary Ellen, Laura, Crystal (Ed); nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, Amy, John, Kim. He is also survived by his former wife, Phyllis. He treasured his 34 years at Newfield Central School as teacher, coach, scoutmaster, principal, superintendent; was an enthusiastic volunteer for Gadabout for 26 years; with Beth he spent ten years in Florida building homes with Habitat for Humanity; and was dedicated to the children and families of Jacksonville Community Church. We will miss Don's love, laughter, caring, enthusiasm, wry sense of humor, and joy in helping everyone he met. Per Don's and Beth's wishes, there will be no public services at this time. To honor Don, you may donate to the Donald Hickman Scholarship Fund at Newfield Central School, Gadabout, Jacksonville Church, or Hospicare of Tompkins County. Above all, be kind, be caring, reach out to help, share flowers. Bangs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
